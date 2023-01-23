Boss Paul Heckingbottom fears Sheffield United may lose out on a January transfer target if the club’s recent embargo is not lifted soon.

The Blades were sanctioned by the EFL after failing to pay a due instalment on a previous transfer, and will not be allowed to sign players until the payment is made.

The situation is complicated by the ongoing takeover discussions regarding a change of power at Bramall Lane, which the club acknowledged in a statement last week when thanking the EFL “for its assistance and taking into account a number of unique circumstances.”

United were not expected to be particularly active in this window anyway, despite giving themselves a superb platform to win automatic promotion to the Premier League, but Heckingbottom was keen to seal a replacement for Reda Khadra after the German youngster’s loan stay at Bramall Lane was terminated earlier this month.

“It might change, so we have to be ready, we have to roll with it and see what happens,” said Heckingbottom, when asked after Friday night’s victory over Hull City if the embargo meant any hopes of signing a reinforcement this window were now off the table.

“It might change daily. It might change people’s opinions of us, for players and things, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Paul Heckingbottom, the manager of Sheffield United: Paul Terry / Sportimage

“Since we came in, we’ve been dealing with different things and issues. And guess what? We’ve dealt with them. So this will be another one and, whatever comes of it, we'll deal with it.”

The embargo news is not thought to have altered United’s stance over keeping hold of their star players in this window, including Iliman Ndiaye – this weekend linked with a big-money move to Premier League strugglers Everton - and Sander Berge.

Heckingbottom has been steadfast in his belief that selling Ndiaye now, with United in such a good position to reach the Premier League, would make little to no sense, while Berge is also known to be relaxed about his immediate future despite almost constant speculation linking him with a move away ever since United were relegated from the top flight in early 2021.

“If we’re going for players, that means they’re good players and so they’ll have other options,” Heckingbottom added.

“So if we don’t get anything resolved soon, they may move on. So that’s why we have to be fluid and we have to accept that that might be the case.

“The situation will constantly be changing, I would have thought. Hopefully we get a bit more clarity [this week].”