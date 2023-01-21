Blades were hit with transfer embargo earlier this week

Paul Heckingbottom has insisted his full focus is on next weekend’s FA Cup tie at Wrexham, rather than matters behind the scenes at Bramall Lane, after breaking his silence on the Blades’ transfer embargo after last night’s victory over Hull City.

The Blades were placed under embargo earlier in the week after breaching rules governing the payment of outstanding transfer fees for purchased players, with the club saying in a statement they hoped the matter may be resolved next week.

Heckingbottom declined to elaborate too much on the statement issued by his employers but said, after watching Daniel Jebbison’s fourth-minute goal seal victory over The Tigers: “I’ve left it, I’m not going to get involved.

“There’s nothing I can do about it, and I’ve said to the players, it’s only a distraction if you let it be.

