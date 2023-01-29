Wrexham boss proud of his side’s efforts against Blades

Phil Parkinson was proud of the effort of his Wrexham players against Sheffield United at the Racecourse Ground this afternoon, insisting the Blades ‘have Premiership written all over them’ after a pulsating 3-3 draw.

In a topsy-turvy fourth round clash United went ahead in the second minute and had to equalise in the 94th to force a replay at Bramall Lane, twice hitting back from a goal behind against the National League promotion chasers.

John Egan’s injury-time goal proved decisive and both sides will do it all again in South Yorkshire soon.

And Parkinson, who lost two key defenders inside the first 11 minutes, said: “The start we had, to go a goal behind and lose two key players... a lesser team could have lost four or five nil there. I believed at half time we’d get back in the game and we took the game to Sheffield United and pinned them in, and it’s a real blow to not get over the line.

“It’s mixed emotions but the lads were outstanding. Character, heart and quality. We had the threat from the set plays but some of the composure we saw against a really good team was excellent. That’ll take this club a long way.

“It couldn’t have gone worse for us, there was a big build up to the game and when that happens, heads can drop quickly and people can start looking for excuses. These are a good team, they have Premiership written all over them. I’m just so pleased.

