Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has confirmed that Billy Sharp is amongst the Millers’ potential summer transfer targets following his exit from South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield United this summer.

Sharp will leave the Lane at the official expiry of his contract at the end of this month following the Blades’ promotion to the Premier League, despite the player’s insistence that he could have done a job for his boyhood club in the top-flight next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharp turns 38 in February but goes into the new season looking for the 250th league goal of a remarkable goalscoring career - with speculation rife that his thirst for goals will continue at the Millers, where he began his career before joining United for the first of three spells.

"We're in the market for centre-forwards, of course we are," Taylor told our sister paper, the Rotherham Advertiser. "He's a player we have admired. I think people will put two and two together because of the location situation. He's a player who has had success and is relatively local."

"If our recruitment team carry on down the lines they have been doing then conversations might develop with a number of players," Taylor added. "If that includes Billy Sharp, then so be it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like United, the Millers are yet to sign any new faces, although defenders Lee Peltier, Sean Morrison and Tyler Blackett have all signed new deals for a further season.

“We’ve been turned down by some players,” Taylor said. “Naturally, that happens to us at this level. We understand that. We have to be patient.

“I’d like players through the door now because the first week of pre-season is an important time in terms of team spirit and fitness. But I also understand that to get the players we want we might have to play a little bit more of a waiting game. I do expect some movement soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad