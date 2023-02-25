Sheffield United were back to winning ways this afternoon as they beat Watford 1-0 to re-establish their seven-point gap over Middlesbrough in the Championship table.
In the end it was an own goal that secured the points for the Blades on a nervy afternoon at Bramall Lane. Here’s how we rated the players...
2. Wes Foderingham 6
Aside from one nervy moment, when a good free-kick led to a bit of a melee of bodies almost on his goalline, Foderingham enjoyed a comfortable afternoon in goal after being well-protected by those in front of him
3. Jayden Bogle 7
Always looked to take the positive route with his trickery - even if it nearly cost him, and United, a couple of times in the first half. Thought he had turned home the opening goal of the game from Ahmedhodzic's cross/shot but his celebrations were cut short by an offside flag - which replays suggested was raised correctly
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
Back in the side at the expense of Chris Basham, the Bosnian had to walk a tightrope from the 15th minute onwards after picking up a harsh-looking booking for a foul on Joao Pedro. Fired just over on his left foot after being picked out by Fleck
