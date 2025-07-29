Sheffield United fans discover latest raft of game alterations including Sheffield Wednesday derby clash

Nine more of Sheffield United’s fixtures have been altered for TV coverage after Blades fans discovered where and when their side will be playing until January 5 next year. The headline change will be the Steel City derby against city rivals Wednesday, which will kick off a day later.

The Hillsborough leg of the Steel City rivalry will now kick off at 12pm on Sunday, November 23 after being picked for Sky Sports coverage. Both United’s games against recently-relegated Leicester City will also be shown live on TV.

Both will remain on the same day - November 29 at the King Power Stadium, and New Year’s Day at Bramall Lane - but their kick-off times have changed, to 12.30pm and 5.30pm respectively.

United’s trip to Hull will kick off earlier on October 4, at 12.30pm, while the reunion with Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End will now begin at 8pm on Friday, October 24. The Blades’ clash at Coventry will kick off at 8pm on November 4, with West Brom v United brought forward to the Friday night on December 12, kicking off at 8pm.

United’s Boxing Day clash with Wrexham, at the STōK Cae Ras, will still be played on December 26 but will start slighty later, at 5.30pm. And United’s Bramall Lane clash with Oxford United is still on January 4, but will kick off earlier at 12pm.

A United statement confirming the changes added: “Whilst not selected for main broadcast, there has also been a change to United's home fixture with Portsmouth as a consequence of the Steel City derby moving to a Sunday. The match has now been pushed back from the Tuesday slot to Wednesday 26th November, kick-off 7.45pm.

“Continuing the commitment made to provide greater notice to supporters, the next batch of broadcast selections will be confirmed by 7th November for all matches to be played between the end of the Third Round of the FA Cup and the last weekend of February 2026.”