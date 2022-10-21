Sheffield United boss’s “harsh” challenge to Iliman Ndiaye as he outlines area for improvement

The youngster has been arguably United’s most impressive performer so far this season, seizing the chance to fill the void left by Morgan Gibbs-White in the summer and stepping up to become one of the Blades’ main men.

He again caught the eye in defeat at Coventry City in midweek and United will look to him to make the difference this weekend as they face Norwich City hoping to address their stuttering run of form since the international break.

The Blades have taken just two points from their last five games after the Championship season resumed, falling from top of the division to fourth.

And Heckingbottom said of Ndiaye: "The players, from day one, knew what he was and what he brings.

“I have seen and worked with, at all levels, players with unbelievable ability, but it never transfers. For a couple of reasons.

“Some is decision making, like doing the right things in the game, and the other one is work rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United reacts after a missed chance away at Coventry City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

"He's got all of those things. But his standards need to be even higher, then we will be critical of his decision-making.

“You saw me shouting at him in one moment in the second half [against Coventry] that he had too many touches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was brilliant what he was doing; he was bouncing about and he kept being tenacious, trying to win the ball back. But he missed two opportunities to just play quickly.