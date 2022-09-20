Sheffield United: Encouraging theory set to be put to the test following another injury set-back
Oliver Norwood believes the lack of senior players at Sheffield United’s training ground during the international break proves his claim that this season’s squad is stronger than the one which reached the Premier League three years ago.
Speaking earlier this month, the midfielder told The Star he believes the options at Paul Heckingbottom’s disposal surpass those enjoyed by Chris Wilder when the now Middlesbrough chief delivered top-flight football to Bramall Lane.
After helping the Championship leaders establish a three point lead over second-placed Norwich City, Norwood, a veteran of the side which then went on to challenge for Europe before Wilder’s departure, said: “I told everyone this the other week, that I think it’s the strongest squad I’ve been involved with. The time we went up back then, it was strong.
“Some lads have moved on. Some lads have come in. But I look at the players here now, and there’s only about five of us going to be staying here this week, I think that tells you all you need to know.
“The rest of the lads, they’re all international level footballers.”
Fourteen members of United’s senior and development sides have been called-up by their respectives following Saturday’s win over Preston North End, including George Baldock and Iliman Ndiaye, whose goal set Heckingbottom’s men on the path towards a fourth straight victory.
That number would almost certainly have been higher had Adam Davies, Ciaran Clark and Enda Stevens not been struck down by injury and Norwood retired from duty with Northern Ireland.
However, Norwood’s theory about the capabilities of the group Heckingbottom has assembled is set to be tested following news that Anel Ahmedhodzic, a £3m summer signing from Malmo, is set to be ruled out for at least four weeks after rupturing a thigh muscle whilst preparing for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s forthcoming fixtures against Montenegro and Romania. The 23-year-old has been one of United’s stand-out performers since returning to England, where he started his professional career with Nottingham Forest.
“There’s quality here,” he said. “We’ve got to keep making sure that counts. Whatever gets thrown at us, we have to stick together and drive it on.”