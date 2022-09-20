Paul Heckingbottom’s side will enter October 1st’s meeting with Birmingham City three points clear at the top of the table, after winning their fourth match in a row following Saturday’s victory over Preston North End.

Despite losing a number of key performers to injury since returning to competitive action last month, United have been beaten only once in league action so far this term, drawing twice and keeping six clean sheets in their first 10 outings of the campaign.

Oliver Norwood has helped Sheffield United climb to the top of the Championship table: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heckingbottom has told The Star he will use the pause in the domestic programme to try and address the injury situation at Bramall Lane, with the likes of John Fleck, Enda Stevens and Ciaran Clark among those currently out of action. Anel Ahmedhodzic has joined them in the treatment room after being hurt on duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

But midfielder Oliver Norwood quashed fears the calendar is a cause for concern, saying: “It’s straight back into it when we start up again. There’s not much time for training, you just get on with games. That’s why we love the Championship.”

Norwood believes events at Deepdale, where United prevailed despite a lethargic first half display, prove they have what it takes to cope in the absence of so many key names.

“Okay, so there might have been a few tired legs out there,” he said. “We just get on with it.”