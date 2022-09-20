News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United: Concerns about schedule and injuries brushed aside by Championship leading midfielder

Sheffield United will embrace the challenge posed by a Championship fixture schedule which will see them contest 11 games in the space of only six weeks when competition resumes following the international break, one of the club’s most senior players has insisted.

By James Shield
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:53 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:53 pm

Sheffield United: Everything the Championship leaders will be doing during the i...

Paul Heckingbottom’s side will enter October 1st’s meeting with Birmingham City three points clear at the top of the table, after winning their fourth match in a row following Saturday’s victory over Preston North End.

Despite losing a number of key performers to injury since returning to competitive action last month, United have been beaten only once in league action so far this term, drawing twice and keeping six clean sheets in their first 10 outings of the campaign.

Oliver Norwood has helped Sheffield United climb to the top of the Championship table: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Heckingbottom has told The Star he will use the pause in the domestic programme to try and address the injury situation at Bramall Lane, with the likes of John Fleck, Enda Stevens and Ciaran Clark among those currently out of action. Anel Ahmedhodzic has joined them in the treatment room after being hurt on duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

But midfielder Oliver Norwood quashed fears the calendar is a cause for concern, saying: “It’s straight back into it when we start up again. There’s not much time for training, you just get on with games. That’s why we love the Championship.”

Norwood believes events at Deepdale, where United prevailed despite a lethargic first half display, prove they have what it takes to cope in the absence of so many key names.

“Okay, so there might have been a few tired legs out there,” he said. “We just get on with it.”

Sheffield United are three points above second-placed Norwich City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-possible-plan-for-qatar-2022-world-cup-revealed-by-paul-heckingbottom-3847931

