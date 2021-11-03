The Blades’ record buy hadn’t made an appearance since September 21 when coming off the bench in the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Southampton and wasn't even in the squad for three of the last four matches before the trip to the City Ground.

Brewster was then thrown in as a right-sided attacking midfielder, a role that certainly doesn’t appear natural to him judging by his display on Tuesday. As should probably be expected, he didn’t perform well.

Rhian Brewster made a rare start for Sheffield United in the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Tuesday night

And so it feels like we’ve come to something of a crossroads with the former Liverpool forward.

He’s been weighed down by a heavy price-tag since the move from Anfield, clearly putting a dent in his confidence when you compare how he reacts to goalscoring opportunities now, to when a loan spell at Swansea showcased the now 21-year-old’s talents two seasons ago.

There’s often an extra touch, a slight delay, even a pass sometimes.

Look at his late chance against Forest. It was by no means an easy chance but the effort was weak from a player who never looked convinced he was going to score.

Brewster needs to have his morale boosted by the knowledge that after just one game he’s not going to be pulled out once again. You simply can’t sideline a young player, put him back into the team out of position and then drop him again and expect him to turn it on the next time. Not least a striker who has registered just one goal for the club and that coming against Carlisle United.

But can the Blades afford to persevere?

The goals aren’t exactly flowing throughout the team – partly caused by missed chances from the frontmen and partly through a distinct lack of creativity from those behind them.

And after a patchy season so far, they find themselves looking at the Play-Off places as the best means of gaining an immediate return to the Premier League and while there’s plenty of football still to be played, they’re currently five points adrift and with plenty of traffic ahead of them to negotiate.

If they want Brewster to be a success at the club then they have to give him time and the opportunity to find his feet again. Play him in the same position consistently for a number of games and hope he will finally come good.

If that’s not going to happen then they need to seriously consider letting him go out on loan in January.