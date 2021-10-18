Sheffield United boss addresses speculation linking Rhian Brewster with loan move away from Blades

Brewster is still to find the back of the net for the Blades over a year since his club-record move from Liverpool, and his frustrations were compounded recently when he was sent off while playing for his country’s U21 side.

After publicly backing the young striker, and describing him as one of English football’s most talented young players, Jokanović then omitted Brewster from his 18-man squad to face Stoke at Bramall Lane.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, speaking ahead of tomorrow evening’s clash with Millwall, Jokanović insisted a loan move was not on the cards.

“I’m not thinking about that,” the Serb said. “We are thinking about how to balance our squad.

“He wasn’t in the squad for the last game because I had two strikers on the bench and to find the balance, normally I try to find two defenders two midfielders and two strikers.

“Against Stoke, I tried with three strikers with Didzy [David McGoldrick] able to play half and half.

Rhian Brewster applauds the Sheffield United fans: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I gave other people more chance because I believe it’s the right decision for my side. For Rhian, it’s an opportunity to change my mind.