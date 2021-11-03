The Blades have won just two of their last seven league games, following up defeat at the weekend at home to Blackpool with a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

United conceded inside the last 15 minutes in both games – and have shipped nine goals already this season on or after the 75-minute mark.

But they have problems at the other end of the pitch, too, spurning a number of good chances to put the game to bed against Blackpool and enjoying some inviting openings at Forest, too.

And Basham, who made his return to the Blades’ side at Forest with Ben Davies out injured, said: “We've got to be a bit more cut throat in front of goal.

“Against Blackpool, we should have been three or four up and we lost the game. Then at Forest, we went one-nil up, looked comfortable in the game and the boys were playing really well. And we concede again.

“It’s something we’ve got to put right. On the training ground we're doing the right things so hopefully we can put it into practice come the next game.”

Chris Basham of Sheffield United applauds the fans after the draw at Nottingham Forest: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s trip to Blackburn, Basham added: “We need to be leaders, pull people about where we want them.