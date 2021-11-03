Cooper worked with Brewster, United’s record transfer signing, at his former club Swansea City two seasons ago - before the 21-year-old completed a record breaking move from Liverpool to Bramall Lane.

Despite becoming the most expensive player in United’s history following that £23.5m switch, Brewster has scored just one goal since then and the appearance at the City Ground was only his fourth Championship start under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Nottingham, England, 2nd November 2021. Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Despite revealing he spent an hour-and-a-half in the youngster’s company when United faced Blackpool four days ago, Cooper told The Star: “I think a lot of all of the lads I’ve worked with. I worked with Conor Hourihane, who is at Sheffield United now too, and he’s a really good lad as well like Rhian. But, to be honest, the only thing I want to focus on is those players who have been playing for me out there.”

Brewster was omitted from the United squad which faced Blackpool before making the trip to the east Midlands, where Morgan Gibbs-White gave the visitors a late second-half lead before Lewis Grabban equalised soon after.

Forest had faced Queens Park Rangers 24 hours earlier, meaning Cooper watched United’s meeting with Neil Critchley’s side in person.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper (left) during the Sky Bet Championship match at City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Tuesday November 2, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Forest. Photo credit should read: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

“When I saw him (Brewster) on the team sheet, you do wonder because football has a habit of doing that,” Cooper said, admitting he feared Brewster might have come back to haunt him. “The funny thing was, I went to watch Sheffield United on Saturday and, when I sat down, he was sitting right in front of me.