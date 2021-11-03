Sheffield United transfer news: Nottingham Forest's Steve Cooper is asked about reports he wants Rhian Brewster
Steve Cooper, the Nottingham Forest manager, refused to be drawn on claims he wants to sign Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster following last night’s game between the two clubs.
Cooper worked with Brewster, United’s record transfer signing, at his former club Swansea City two seasons ago - before the 21-year-old completed a record breaking move from Liverpool to Bramall Lane.
Despite becoming the most expensive player in United’s history following that £23.5m switch, Brewster has scored just one goal since then and the appearance at the City Ground was only his fourth Championship start under Slavisa Jokanovic.
Despite revealing he spent an hour-and-a-half in the youngster’s company when United faced Blackpool four days ago, Cooper told The Star: “I think a lot of all of the lads I’ve worked with. I worked with Conor Hourihane, who is at Sheffield United now too, and he’s a really good lad as well like Rhian. But, to be honest, the only thing I want to focus on is those players who have been playing for me out there.”
Brewster was omitted from the United squad which faced Blackpool before making the trip to the east Midlands, where Morgan Gibbs-White gave the visitors a late second-half lead before Lewis Grabban equalised soon after.
Forest had faced Queens Park Rangers 24 hours earlier, meaning Cooper watched United’s meeting with Neil Critchley’s side in person.
“When I saw him (Brewster) on the team sheet, you do wonder because football has a habit of doing that,” Cooper said, admitting he feared Brewster might have come back to haunt him. “The funny thing was, I went to watch Sheffield United on Saturday and, when I sat down, he was sitting right in front of me.
"So that was a bit strange.”