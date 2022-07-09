Tom Lawrence: Sheffield United "blown out of water" by Rangers in chase for ex-Derby County man, boss admits

Lawrence appeared destined to be unveiled as United's latest signing this summer after leaving Pride Park, following positive discussions with Heckingbottom about where he saw him operating at Bramall Lane.

But a late change of heart was prompted by Rangers' interest in the player, with the lure of playing at Ibrox - and the increased financial offer tabled - saw him unveiled north of the border on Friday afternoon, with the player referencing the fact that Rangers are "known worldwide for its history, successes and fan base" as a major factor in his decision.

And despite his disappointment at missing out on a player who he felt would have strengthened his side, Heckingbottom is refusing to dwell on it as he looks to accelerate his summer recruitment drive ahead of United's Championship opener on August 1.

"If Macca were here answering this question, or Flecky, they'd be raving about Rangers and European football," Heckingbottom said, referencing former Rangers players Stuart McCall and John Fleck.

"It is what it is.

Tom Lawrence was a target for Sheffield United before joining Rangers after his Derby County contract expired: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"A team who got to the Europa League final last year, things like that ... it's going to be a big pull. Obviously they're big payers, a big pull, different football. It's one of those things.