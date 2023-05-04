Paul Heckingbottom and Neil Warnock will go head-to-head on and off the pitch this week after the Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town managers were both named on the shortlists for the April manager of the month award.

Heckingbottom’s men travel to Warnock’s Terriers this evening for the penultimate clash of their Championship campaign after sealing promotion, with United forward James McAtee also on the shortlist for the Championship player of the month gong.

Six wins in seven games for United, with a 13-4 goal difference, earned Heckingbottom a nomination while United sealed their place in the Premier League during the month of April. Criminally overlooked on the shortlist for the manager of the year award, Heckingbottom also led his side out at Wembley for their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley last month.

Over in West Yorkshire, former Blades boss Warnock guided Huddersfield to 11 points from six tough fixtures to all-but guarantee his side’s place in the Championship next season.

Also nominated are Luton Town’s Rob Edwards, whose side took 14 points from six unbeaten games, and Russell Martin of Swansea city after 17 points from seven pushed the Swans into the top half of the Championship.

McAtee, who scored three times in April and added an assist, is up against Burnley’s Manuel Benson, Gustavo Hamer of Coventry and Huddersfield’s Matty Pearson for the individual award.

The manager gong is judged by ex-Blades boss Danny Wilson, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies. The player award will be decided by Goodman, Davies and former United CEO Trevor Birch, now in a similar position at the EFL.

