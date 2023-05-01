Daniel Jebbison will return to the Premier League as a better all-round player after admitting he has “learned a lot” from a season of ups and downs with Sheffield United.

Jebbison, who made history with the winner on his full debut away at Everton when the Blades were last in the top-flight, could get his chance to impress again next season after United booked their Premier League place last week.

The Canadian-born England youth international will still be a teenager when the new campaign kicks off in August but seems to be part of the furniture at Bramall Lane, having exploded onto the scene with that goal at Everton which made him the youngest player in Premier League history to score on their first start.

There have been setbacks along the way, including injury, an untimely sending-off and concession of a penalty in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley this season alone.

But Jebbison also scored a couple of key goals in the space of three appearances earlier in the campaign and came off the bench to register two impressive assists in the 4-1 victory over Preston at Bramall Lane at the weekend.

"This season has been a learning journey for me, and I've learned a lot," he said. "I've improved a lot, and that's just from the people all around me. It's a great school here. You observe the people around you and then, when you get that time on the pitch, you can show what you've learned.

Daniel Jebbison, right, celebrates Sheffield United's promotion with other homegrown Blades stars at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“So I'm proud of how this season went. Whatever minutes I get, I just try my hardest. Sometimes it doesn't go your way but I just learn from it and try to do my best. I'm proud.

"I've got the Premier League to look forward to and I’m aiming for the World Cup with England [U20s] so I’m going to have no real summer. It’ll be football all day! But I don’t mind it.”

Jebbison's emergence was one of the few bright spots of United's last top-flight season, which saw them finish bottom of the table and get relegated. "We know the Premier League is tough," he added. "But I'll always figure something out."