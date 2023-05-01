Sheffield United have sealed their Premier League status for next season – and now the hard work begins off the field.
As many as 16 players could leave Bramall Lane this summer, as things stand, when their contracts expire and although three of those are loanees, 13 permanent Blades are approaching the final months of their present deals.
Some of the 13 have options in their contracts which will allow United to extend them by a further season – but some saw such clauses exercised last season and would need to negotiate fresh terms if they were to stay at Bramall Lane.
Boss Paul Heckingbottom this week suggested United need to keep all their current squad members ahead of the Premier League season, and use the budget at his disposal on four or five additions for the top-flight. So we had a look, in squad number order, at the players United are in danger of losing – with some real fan favourites nearing the expiry of their Bramall Lane deals ...
1. A big summer looms
Ollie Norwood and Billy Sharp are two Sheffield United stars out of contract at the end of the current season, with the Blades facing a key summer Photo: Simon Bellis
2. Enda Stevens (current age 32)
The Republic of Ireland defender has been a fine servant for the Blades since arriving on a free from Portsmouth, first helping them into the Premier League and then terrorising a number of top-flight right-backs. He has competition for his place from younger players but his experience could still prove vital. Suffered with injuries last season, and will his return to fitness come in time? Photo: Andrew Yates
3. John Fleck (31)
Another one who has given fine service to the Blades since arriving in the dark days of League One, going on the journey all the way up to the top flight and then back down again. Fitness issues have also plagued him this season so far but he's done a job when called upon - will he have another season at Premier League level in a United shirt? Photo: Simon Bellis
4. Jack O’Connell (29)
A modern-day legend of the Lane, O’Connell's contract expires in the summer and it remains to be seen what United decide to do. He is back running on the grass and said recently: “Obviously I’m out of contract but I’m just happy I can run and I’m playing football again. So there’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel and we’ll see what happens next season.” Photo: Lexy Ilsley