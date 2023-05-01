City star has been in superb form for the Blades in their promotion season

Sheffield United will face competition from a number of top-flight clubs if they try to bring James McAtee back to Bramall Lane for their Premier League adventure next season.

The 20-year-old England U21 international overcame a difficult start in South Yorkshire to establish himself as one of Paul Heckingbottom’s key men, helping them to second place in the Championship table and the FA Cup semi-finals.

Highly-rated by his parent club Manchester City, who are delighted with how one of their brightest young talents has been treated at United since joining in the summer, City could offer McAtee a new deal with his current terms set to expire in 2026.

They will be also keen to see how McAtee would fare in the Premier League but with competition to get into Pep Guardiola’s first team at a premium, another loan spell may be on the cards next season. United would be interested should the opportunity arise but are unlikely to be the only team in the equation, with Leeds and Aston Villa amongst those to have been credited with an interest.

Brighton, Brentford and Bournemouth have also run the rule over McAtee, who capped an impressive first season in senior football by winning the Blades’ young player of the year award.

“Everyone knows the start I had, I was struggling a little bit,” McAtee admitted after picking up that award. “But Hecky trusted in me and backed me all the way, and I kicked on and showed what I can do.

“I think it was just me getting comfortable in the team and getting used to playing Championship football. The team have treated me like family and they’ve looked after me from day one, even when I wasn’t doing so well. So I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

