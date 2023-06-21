Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic will have been glad to have been left on the bench for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Euro 2024 qualifying defeat by Luxembourg, a decision which spared him the indignity of being one of those players tainted by the shock loss.

Having acquitted themselves well against former champions Portugal - Ahmedhodzic winning plaudits for his performance against an attack containing Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix despite the 3-0 scoreline - the Bosnians elected to omit the centre-half from their starting eleven against opponents ranked 91st in the world; below Syria and Uganda.

Despite fielding Eden Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic, Ahmedhodzic’s compatriots conceded a goal in each half and, after failing to score one of their own, fell behind the visitors in the Group J table. In fourth, they now face an uphill struggle to reach next year’s finals in Germany.

Sander Berge came on for Norway as they revitalised their Group A campaign with a 3-1 victory over Cyprus in Oslo. Erling Haaland scored twice for the hosts, who had been beaten by Scotland last weekend.

Meanwhile, Tommy Doyle is set to feature for England under-21’s when they begin their bid to be crowned European champions with a game against the Czech Republic tomorrow evening.

The Manchester City midfielder spent last season on loan at United, helping them win promotion back to the Premier League and could return to Bramall Lane next term if Paul Heckingbottom can find the resources to broker a deal with Pep Guardiola’s employers.

Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic has been on duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina: Simon Bellis / Sportimage