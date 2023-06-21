Sheffield United have refused to engage with one group of US investment experts hoping to arrange a sale of the Premier League club, which has convinced some of its associates that negotiations are progressing with other potential buyers.

Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, United’s current owner, has confirmed he will consider selling his shareholding after running short of funds - although offers of financial assistance which fall short of an outright buyout will also be considered.

As The Star has reported, Bramall Lane’s hierarchy have received expressions of interest from both Prince Abdullah’s homeland Saudi Arabia and the US; where Dozy Mmobuosi, who earlier this year agreed to pay £115m for United, is facing mounting legal problems following a series of claims about his company Tingo.

Mmobuosi denies the accusations and Tingo, the firm in question, has reportedly hired its own team of lawyers to compile an independent report into its procedures. When the period of exclusivity he had been granted by Prince Abdullah expired, the 58-year-old began exploring other avenues.

However, despite their proven track record of brokering deals both at home and abroad, one of the North American groups hoping to become involved in the sale process have so far been met with silence.

The US and the Middle East, where Saudi football chiefs are aggressively building their own domestic league with a series of high-profile signings, are viewed as the two most fertile markets for United’s hierarchy to explore. However, backers from the latter would have to convince the Premier League that they are not influenced by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund following its buyout of Newcastle.

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud: Darren Staples / Sportimage