Sheffield United's promotion rivals Burnley make statement transfer move for Champions League player

Another of Sheffield United’s promotion rivals have strengthened with an eye-catching signing in this transfer window. The Blades saw Sunderland last month complete a huge coup by bringing Enzo Le Fée to the Stadium of Light from AS Roma, and Burnley have repeated that trick on the final day of the window.

The Clarets have completed a loan move for forward Marcus Edwards from Sporting CP on loan until the end of the season. The 26-year-old worked with Turf Moor boss Scott Parker during their time together at Tottenham Hotspur with Edwards having experience of Champions League football this term with the Portuguese side.

Reports suggest that Burnley will pay £8m for Edwards if they are promoted this season, having slipped three points behind second-placed United after their latest draw at the weekend at Portsmouth.

“It feels amazing. Burnley is like a Premier League club. I’m really happy to be here,” said Edwards, who could face the Blades when they travel to Lancashire towards the end of April. “I know Scott from my time at Spurs. I know what he’s like. He’s ambitious, he’s driven. We had a good relationship back then so when I knew he wanted me to come that was enough for me.”

“From knowing what he’s like and how he is and the fact that Burnley is such a big club in general. It made sense. The main thing now is to get promoted back to the Premier League. I’m coming here to try and get myself into the team. I hope we can make it over the line this season and I hope Burnley fans will enjoy watching me play too.”