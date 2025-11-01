Sheffield United will be eyeing another home win. | Getty Images

Sheffield United will be eyeing a swift return to winning ways when they host Derby County at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The Blades, who have won five of their last six meetings with the Rams, saw their recent upturn in form come to an end last time out after they were guilty of squandering a two-goal lead in a 3-2 defeat to Preston North End at Deepdale.

Chris Wilder’s men stormed into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes in Lancashire, meaning it looked as though they were well on course for a third straight win, but they collapsed in dramatic fashion, suffering a ninth league defeat of the campaign in the process.

With that said, the Blades will be determined to get back on track as quickly they possibly can against a Rams side that has won each of its last two games.

Here are five pre-match talking points:

Going for back-to-back home wins

If United are to start climbing the Championship table and put daylight between themselves and the relegation zone, they must make Bramall Lane a fortress again. They secured their first home win of the season last time out, beating Watford 1-0 via a second half winner from Callum O’Hare.

United made Bramall Lane one of the most daunting away trips on the calendar for their Championship counterparts last season, winning 15 of their 23 home league games. However, they have won just one of their first five S2 outings this term, losing four.

Having secured their maiden home win of the season last time out, they will be itching to register back-to-back Championship home wins for the first time since February. They last recorded back-to-back clean sheets at Bramall Lane last December.

Davies in contention

Wilder is set to welcome midfielder Tom Davies back into the equation for the visit of the Rams after missing each of the last three matches with a calf problem. The former Everton man, who has had a stop-start career since moving to Bramall Lane, tweaked his calf after coming off the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Hull City on October 4.

Fortunately, the midfielder has now returned from his latest setback and will be in the squad against John Eustace’s side in some capacity.

Wilder said: “Having Tom back involved is great for us, and he’ll play a part. We've missed some big players over the last month and Tom is a really key, important one.”

The Blades boss has several midfield options available to him, meaning Davies may be reintroduced via the bench.

Familar faces return

Former United attackers Rhian Brewster and Ben Brereton Díaz will return to Bramall Lane for the first time since leaving the club following the end of last season. Brewster left the club after failing to sign a new contract and Brereton Díaz went back to Southampton following the conclusion of his loan spell.

Rhian Brewster has scored one goal since joining Derby County in the summer. | Getty Images

The duo were reunited in Derby during the summer after Brewster signed a two-year deal at Pride Park in August and Brereton Díaz arrived on loan ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Both players have struggled for form so far this term, scoring just one Championship goal apiece. Brewster has experienced a stop-start beginning to the campaign because of injury issues, meaning he has made just three starts for the Rams.

Brereton Díaz, who has scored two goals against the Blades in the past, has started every Championship game he has been eligible for since he joined the Rams for the duration of the season.

United’s impressive Rams record

When it comes to the art of beating Derby, it is something the Blades have mastered quite well in recent years. United head into this weekend’s tussle with the Rams having won five of the last six meetings between the two clubs, including each of the last two without conceding.

United beat the Rams 1-0 both home and away last season, coming out on top at Bramall Lane via a brilliant Gustavo Hamer free-kick and triumphing at Pride Park thanks to a second half winner from Brereton Díaz.

The Blades have won each of the last five Bramall Lane showdowns between the two sides, last being beaten by the Rams on their own turf back in February 2011. Wilder also has an impressive individual record against the Pride Park outfit, winning five of his seven meetings with them during his managerial career.

Peck’s walking a tightrope

Sydie Peck will once again find himself walking a disciplinary tightrope on Saturday afternoon. The midfielder earned his fourth yellow card of the season in the 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers a little over a week ago, meaning he is just one yellow card away from a one-match ban.

EFL rules state that any player who amasses five yellow cards within their team’s opening 19 league games must serve a one-match suspension.

With the visit of Derby marking the beginning of a three-game week for the Blades, Peck is in immediate danger of being issued with a ban ahead of the November international break. If he avoids a caution against Derby and then Coventry City in midweek, he will find himself having to avoid earning a yellow card against QPR next Saturday to avoid being suspended for the Steel City derby at Hillsborough on November 23.