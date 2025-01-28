Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United defeated in transfer chase for top target as current club scuppers dream move

Sheffield United have been thwarted in the chase for their top right-back target in this transfer window and have now moved onto other targets. As we revealed earlier Hertha Berlin’s Jonjoe Kenny feared that his club’s hardball stance over his immediate future may scupper his hopes of returning to England this month.

The former Everton man had made no secret of his desire to return to England this month and join the Blades, who are in the market for a fresh option in the right-back position.

But United could not afford to wait forever with less than a week of the transfer window remaining and set a deadline of this midweek before moving onto other targets. Attempts to persuade Hertha to the negotiating table couldn’t reach a resolution and United have reluctantly admitted defeat in the chase for Kenny.

That leaves Kenny in an unfortunate position, with the right-back missing Hertha’s weekend clash with Hamburg after repeating his desire to leave the Bundesliga 2 side this month.The defender is out of contract in the summer and is not expected to sign fresh terms, leaving the very realistic probability that Hertha will lose him for free in a few month’s time.

United and Kenny had expected that to soften their stance in terms of his future but they have stood firm, with reports in Germany suggesting they are demanding €2m for the former England U21 international. United may resurrect their interest in the future and could in theory agree a pre-contract agreement with Kenny for him to join in the summer, but they are keen to add someone to their squad now for the final throes of this season.

As we reported recently, officials at United were confident that Kenny would be a Blade by the end of the window but negotiations did not progress as smoothly as expected. The Blades need right-back reinforcements with Femi Seriki injured again and Chelsea loanee Alfie Gilchrist struggling for form.

A week ago, Kenny took the unusual step of conducting an interview with Sky Germany outlining his desire to move to Bramall Lane this month. “Yes, it is true that Sheffield [United] want to sign me immediately, and I want to take this step as well,” Kenny said. “I truly love Hertha BSC and owe the club a great deal. It was exactly the right move for me at the time, and from day one, I have always given 100 per cent for the success of the club, and I still do.

“Over the past few years, my girlfriend and I have become parents, and many things have changed for us off the pitch. I really want to take this opportunity for my family now and return to our home country together. [United] offer me this option, and I sincerely hope that the clubs can reach an agreement, allowing me to leave Berlin with immense gratitude and on good terms.”