Sheffield United could revisit George Baldock's contract situation after Greece success

After his application for Greek citizenship was finally rubber-stamped recently, Baldock – who qualifies for Greece through his grandmother - joined up with Gus Poyet’s side and made his debut in victory over Northern Ireland, as an 89th-minute substitute earlier this month.

Back-to-back starts since have brought wins over Kosovo and Cyprus, with Baldock enjoying a serene life to international football ahead of Sunday’s Nations League return game against the Kosovans.

The exposure has also generated renewed speculation about his future, with Olympiakos reportedly pencilling his name onto a list of potential right-back targets.

Baldock is initially under contract until the summer of 2024, with United often inserting options in their favour into the agreements, but like most of his teammates was hit with a further round of wage reductions after the Blades failed to make an instant return to the Premier League last season.

Now 29 years of age, Baldock has emerged as a key man for United over recent seasons and with Jayden Bogle sidelined throughout the summer, is set to start the new season as Paul Heckingbottom’s first-choice wing-back.

