Blades’ FA Cup exploits could hand Paul Heckingbottom’s men a big advantage in the promotion run-in

Sheffield United’s FA Cup exploits could also hand them a big advantage in the promotion run-in, after a new date for their rearranged clash against West Bromwich Albion was confirmed.

Wednesday night’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane set up a quarter-final clash with Championship rivals Blackburn at Bramall Lane, with United potentially 90 minutes away from a Wembley semi-final.

The quarter-final date clashed with United’s home meeting with the Baggies, which has now been rearranged for Tuesday April 25, at 7.45pm.

The change makes that game United’s third-last of the season and if they beat Blackburn and reach the FA Cup semi-finals, the trip to Huddersfield Town on April 22 would have to be rearranged for a midweek date - meaning United could have a run of four consecutive home games right at the business end of the season, against Cardiff, Bristol City, West Brom and Preston North End.

Considering only Burnley have taken more points at home this season, that would surely represent a significant boost for United’s hopes of getting over the line in the promotion race. They travel to Blackburn Rovers this weekend second in the Championship standings and seven points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough, with a superior goal difference and a game in hand.

“The FA Cup is different, there’s a different vibe. We drew Spurs, fourth in the Premier League, with the stars they bring. I knew it’d be a good night and wanted the fans to enjoy it. I’m just pleased we got the result to back it up and that’s for the fans. They can take that, for them, and turn out again in the next round.”

