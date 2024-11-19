Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United could see former loan favourite in shirt of big rivals if Manchester City make transfer call in January

They say never to fall in love with a loan player but Sheffield United fans and staff will always have a soft spot for James McAtee after the youngster’s two-season spell at Bramall Lane. McAtee helped the Blades into the Premier League after joining on loan from Manchester City and then turned down more comfortable options to return to United in their top-flight struggle last season.

It saw United repeat their recent trick of polishing loan players for other clubs to benefit, with the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Dean Henderson taking big steps towards full England honours while at Bramall Lane. McAtee returned to be a part of City’s first team squad but has struggled for consistent game-time this season, although he did score his first City goal in the Champions League.

That has led to more speculation about his future in January, with West Ham and Fulham amongst his top-flight suitors with £20m bids rumoured. City are thought to be reluctant to let McAtee leave on a permanent, potentially looking to avoid a repeat of Cole Palmer’s rapid rise after leaving the champions for Chelsea, but could sanction another loan if he continues to be on the periphery of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

That will interest Leeds, who are long-time admirers of McAtee after his exploits in a United shirt in the Championship. But much will depend on City’s injury situation when the January sales open with three similar players to McAtee - in Phil Foden, Oscar Bobb and Jack Grealish - currently amongst the 10 players sidelined through fitness issues.