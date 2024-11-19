Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jayden Bogle opens up on Sheffield United transfer exit and Leeds, Derby County size comparison

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayden Bogle has broken his silence about his rapid departure from Sheffield United earlier this summer, after the full-back had his head turned by an offer from the Blades’ Yorkshire rivals Leeds United. The former Derby County man made the short move up the M1 during pre-season, leaving the Blades on the back foot for the start of the campaign.

It was a slow start for the right-back with Daniel Farke’s side but he has got up to speed since, scoring his second goal in Leeds colours just before the international break in victory over QPR. Leeds then returned with an audacious bid for Blades key man Gus Hamer, which was flatly rejected, and United have not missed Bogle too much after climbing joint top of the Championship before the international break with derby victory over Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United initially rejected Leeds’ approaches for Bogle before being effectively backed into a corner when the player expressed a desire to make the move happen. And Bogle opened up about his move on the latest episode of the No Behaviour podcast, suggesting that there had been “conversations” between his camp and Leeds before the call came that the move was on. “Obviously, you hear things,” he said. “But it happens quick. Literally a phone call. You could be on the way to the training ground, that’s how quick it happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll get a phone call from my agent or someone and then it’ll be like, you need to pack a bag and get to the training ground. Obviously like you have conversations before that about certain things that you want and stuff. But it happens quick. There were rumours, so I was sort of aware. At the time I think it was just them. I didn’t realise how big the club was until I went.

“You feel it straight away. Just the atmosphere, and like when you’re pulling up to the ground, you can just sense it. It’s got a winning feeling to it as well, the club knows how to win. All the club wants to do is win. The expectation is there but it’s good. There’s pressure, but you need that.”

Life at promotion-chasing Leeds is more comfortable for the attacking full-back, who is much more comfortable on the front foot than defending his own goal. There was plenty of that last season in the Premier League with United, with Arsenal - who beat the Blades 5-0 at the Emirates, and 6-0 at Bramall Lane - picked out as a rather unsurprising tough opponent but Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma a less predictable individual choice.

“A lot of teams we play, they know we want to keep the ball and they’ll just sit in a low block. So it’s difficult to break down,” Bogle added. “The season before with Sheff we were the team in the low block. We didn’t have te greatest of seasons but when we did make it hard for teams, it’s horrible. It’s tough to break down. So now you’re playing against it, it’s like a relief when you get the first goal and it opens up the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were some tough games in that Prem. We played Arsenal, it was crazy. It was mad. Normally you’re used to having the winger, the striker, maybe the No.10. They had full-backs up there, the winger inside, No.10, striker. I had a headache after the game. Mad.”