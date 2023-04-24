Sheffield United could attempt to sign Tommy Doyle on a permanent basis from Manchester City if they secure promotion back to the Premier League, in a move which would also pave the way for them to try and retain fellow midfielder James McAtee’s services next term.

The Star understands that some senior figures at the Etihad Stadium, where the duo left on loan at the beginning of the campaign in order to spend the season with Paul Heckingbottom’s side, expect their counterparts in South Yorkshire to submit an offer for Doyle when the transfer window reopens later this summer. The move would be dependent upon United reaching the top-flight, with Heckingbottom’s men knowing that a victory over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday night will guarantee them second place in the Championship table.

Neither Doyle nor McAtee were eligible for selection during last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against their parent club, although both attended the fixture at Wembley Stadium wearing their United tracksuits.

Paul Heckingbottom following Sheffield United's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“They are City fans but they knew the only way they would be playing in an FA Cup final was if we won,” Heckingbottom said, after his City counterpart Pep Guardiola confirmed he would have allowed Doyle and McAtee to feature had competition rules allowed. “I know Pep would have liked to have seen them out there and they’ve been huge parts, like a lot of other lads who weren’t out there, in getting us here to begin with.”

Heckingbottom is not expected to comment on United’s plans for Doyle and McAtee when he addresses the media tomorrow ahead of the clash with West Brom. However, he recently acknowledged they are “the type of players” he wants to work with in order to continue the progress United have made since his appointment 17 months ago. If, as expected, they reach the highest level, the PL would allow only one to remain at Bramall Lane on a temporary contract. Permission from City and finance permitting. Guardiola’s employers will have the final say on where Doyle and McAtee spend the forthcoming campaign, but are known to be delighted with the improvements they have made under Heckingbottom’s tutelage.

“The lessons from the game were the fine margins and that we must be clinical when we are on top,” said Heckingbottom.

Tommy Doyle (centre) and James McAtee (right) in action for Sheffield United: Jan Kruger/Getty Images