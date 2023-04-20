News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
6 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
10 hours ago Ndiaye’s cryptic United future answer as he makes Man City vow
11 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation

James McAtee and Tommy Doyle make Sheffield United v Man City Wembley vow

James McAtee and Tommy Doyle will both be in attendance at Wembley on Saturday when Sheffield United, where they are spending the season on loan, face their parent club Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 07:58 BST

With competition rules preventing them from facing Pep Guardiola’s side, there had been claims that neither would choose to attend the fixture which is being staged at Wembley Stadium. But those were dismissed by McAtee as United, second in the Championship table, begin their preparations for the clash with the Premier League title-holders.

MORE: Two wonderful talents leave United on the brink

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are going,” he told The Star. “I know everyone says it is a lose/lose situation but for me it’s actually a win/win. I want to play at Wembley of course and get to the final. I don’t know exactly what I’ll be doing at the game and I can’t speak for Tommy. I do know that, like me, he’s going to be there though. Of course he is. The way United have treated me, the way all the fans have treated us, how could we not be there against City? That just wouldn’t be right. It wouldn’t be the right thing to do and I don’t know why anyone might think we wouldn’t be there.”

Most Popular
Both James McAtee and Tommy Doyle are travelling to Wembley: Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesBoth James McAtee and Tommy Doyle are travelling to Wembley: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Both James McAtee and Tommy Doyle are travelling to Wembley: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

McAtee, aged 20, and Doyle, one year his senior, have both played important roles in United’s march to London with the latter scoring a dramatic late winner against Blackburn Rovers in the last eight of this season’s tournament. Heckingbottom’s men beat Millwall, Wrexham and Tottenham Hotspur to set up the meeting with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s team, before learning they were ineligible for selection in London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MORE: McAtee on McBurnie and Wembley disappointment

“When we beat Blackburn, I was really pleased with the idea of playing at Wembley because I’ve never done that before,” McAtee continued. “Obviously it’s disappointing for both of us, knowing that we don’t stand a chance of being involved. We’ll go to the game, mind, and see who wins.”

Chasing automatic promotion, United’s focus only turned towards their clash with City yesterday following a 1-0 win over Bristol City at Bramall Lane. Both McAtee and Doyle, whose form was described as “amazing” by his fellow midfielder, were involved in that contest which saw them remain second in the table and eight points above third place ahead of last night’s games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
James McAtee (right) and Tommy Doyle following the latter's goal for Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finalsJames McAtee (right) and Tommy Doyle following the latter's goal for Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals
James McAtee (right) and Tommy Doyle following the latter's goal for Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals

Heckingbottom has admitted he “would like” to work with Doyle and McAtee next term if United seal a return to the top-flight, although that would mean signing at least one of the duo permanently.

“I’m not looking at next season,” said McAtee, whose late strike secured United’s latest victory. “I’m just looking at the games we’ve got left. I know Manchester City are happy with my form here and with me bouncing back from a tough start. They watch all of our games but I’m not thinking about that, genuinely, right now. It’s just about making sure we do what we set out to achieve.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That’s why I came here, because I wanted to fight for promotion and I might not have another experience like this in the rest of my career,” McAtee added. “So my main focus is just trying to make sure we get up, not that (what happens at City).”

MORE: Manchester City promise

James McAtee and Tommy Doyle with their Sheffield United team mate Sander Berge: Simon Bellis / SportimageJames McAtee and Tommy Doyle with their Sheffield United team mate Sander Berge: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
James McAtee and Tommy Doyle with their Sheffield United team mate Sander Berge: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Related topics:Manchester CityWembleyPep Guardiola