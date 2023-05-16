Manchester City could wait to see who Sheffield United sign in the transfer window this summer before deciding whether to place Bramall Lane on their list of potential destinations for James McAtee next term.

The midfielder is again expected to leave the Etihad Stadium on loan ahead of the new Premier League season, as Pep Guardiola’s side look to accelerate his development following a successful spell in South Yorkshire where he helped United win promotion from the Championship.

But reports emanating from the North-West claim that City want to place McAtee with a “leading” top-flight club rather than one which could find itself battling against relegation. That means United’s latest reprofiling exercise, as manager Paul Heckingbottom attempts to build a team capable of building upon the progress they have made since his appointment, could prove crucial in helping City decide where the England under-21 international should spend the 2023/24 campaign.

Speaking before his team celebrated its return to the highest level with a civic reception at Sheffield Town Hall, Heckingbottom explained how members of Guardiola’s coaching staff were delighted with the improvements McAtee had made to his game after moving to South Yorkshire. That view was endorsed by Heckingbottom’s assistant Staurt McCall, who confirmed both men had spoken at length with City’s representatives about the how he and his team mate Tommy Doyle, who also spent the campaign on loan with United, had matured immeasurably over the course of the past 10 months.

In order for Heckingbottom to stand a chance of retaining the pair, he must convince his employers to try and sign one on a permanent basis in order to comply with PL rules.

James McAtee meets the Sheffield United fans during last week's promotion party: Paul Thomas /Sportimage

McAtee is understood to have attracted interest from the likes of Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds of late and appears set to agree a new contract at City in order to reflect his contribution towards United’s latest achievement. McAtee is also thought to boast admirers abroad, having rejected the opportunity to join City’s partners Girona before completing his switch to United. They are currently seventh in La Liga, having drawn with Real Sociedad over the weekend.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: Andrew Yates / Sportimage