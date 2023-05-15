After steering the club to automatic promotion from the Championship, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is set to attend an important meeting which also includes representatives from the organisation Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud used to oversee his portfolio of sporting interests and also, presumably, the Saudi Arabian himself.

Ahead of the discussions, which are scheduled to be held in Geneva, The Star’s James Shield identifies four things the 47-year-old must return to England with in order to ensure United are as equipped as they can be for a Premier League campaign.

A final budget figure

The financial picture at Bramall Lane has been complicated by a number of things, including Prince Abdullah’s apparent desire to continue investigating the possibility of selling the club, Dozy Mmobuosi’s insistence that he still wants to buy it and also, although no one will ever admit so publicly, the renegotiating officials there had to do in order to lift the transfer embargo imposed by the English Football League in January.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom is set to meet with senior members of Sheffield United and United World: Paul Thomas /Sportimage

The situation United have got themselves into regarding player contracts has also made it tougher – much tougher than it should have been – for those tasked with overseeing budgets to make definitive projections.

Journalists have been privately briefed that the majority of the 11 senior players whose agreements are about to expire have extension clauses, loaded in United’s favour, written into their existing agreements.

But not all. And some, who are bound to have received expressions of interest from elsewhere, might not be tempted to accept the first offer they receive from Heckingbottom’s employers. Which, after all, is their right.

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on a visit to Bramall Lane: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Yes, United’s circumstances might suddenly change for the better. If they do, then great. But in the meantime, coaching staff need to know exactly how much money is going to be placed at their disposal this summer. If it’s next to nothing, so be it. At least they can then begin making plans. If not, with many of their top-flight rivals already organising deals which will be actioned when the market reopens, Heckingbottom will lose the advantage United’s early end to the season might otherwise present him with.

A firm pledge about two big names

Of course, some people at United will be tempted to encourage bids – maybe even auctions – for Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge as they enter the final 12 months of their contracts. Their value, at least on the open market, is only going to diminish from here on in.

But Heckingbottom is going to need all of the genuine top class talent already at his disposal to remain in situ in order to give United the best possible chance of staying up next term. If Ndiaye and Berge were tied to rival clubs right now, Heckingbottom wouldn’t be able to afford them. So, given the riches PL status brings, it makes sense to risk losing both for nothing if it enhances the squad’s survival prospects. Unless the financial situation is more perilous than we realise.

Sheffield United must retain Iliman Ndiaye's services next season: Paul Thomas / Sportimage

In fairness to Berge’s representative, it probably makes no sense for their client to consider a new deal now. He is already well recompensed. Ndiaye, bizarrely given that he looks like being a generational talent, isn’t.

So why not offer to give him a big wage increase in return for signing a new contract – one which, as a gesture of goodwill, contains a release clause set lower than his true value? That seems like a fair compromise; one which might prove tempting for both the player and his agent.

An action plan for Billy Sharp

Geneva, where Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has been summoned to discuss next season: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The United captain clearly wants to stay. After all, he said as much during the promotion party surrounding last week’s civic reception. The noises we are hearing from inside Bramall Lane suggest that Heckingbottom would like him to remain on board too.

Admittedly, given that Sharp turns 38 next year, this would almost certainly involve him accepting a reduced role on the playing staff. But that could give him more time to undertake other jobs. Maybe working with the forwards within United’s youth academy?

Either this summer or the next, the squad is likely to undergo a huge change. Key names are getting older. Heckingbottom will want to keep things fresh. When that happens, having someone like Sharp on hand to help maintain standards and explain what is expected behind the scenes will be vitally important. He isn’t the only person capable of doing this. But Sharp is a dyed-in-the-wool Blade and United through and through.

Improved lines of internal communication

He has never said so. But you don’t need to be Sherlock Holmes to realise Heckingbottom didn’t realise United were about to enter a transfer embargo in January.

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield

If he had, then he wouldn’t have spent a fortnight briefing, before Reda Khadra’s loan was cut short, that the only way the German under-21 international would be allowed to return to Brighton and Hove Albion was if someone else came in.

United World, the organisation Prince Abdullah uses to oversee a portfolio of sporting interests which also includes Beerschot, Chateauroux, Kerala United and Al-Hilal United, understandably gets pulled in different directions at times. It’s inevitable and unavoidable, even though there are benefits to be had too, as the kit deal struck with Errea last summer demonstrated.