Chris Wilder has insisted he is not concerned about Sheffield United's perilous contract situation, despite the fact three quarters of his senior squad could leave next summer as things stand. That number of players is boosted by United's on-loan players, including James McAtee and Luke Thomas, but also includes both their senior right-backs, all their left-backs and both senior goalkeepers.

Experienced players including Oli McBurnie and Ollie Norwood are also scheduled to become free agents next summer as things stand, with the Blades known to have opened talks with the striker and his teammate Wes Foderingham over remaining at Bramall Lane beyond this summer. Fellow modern-day legends of the Lane including John Egan, George Baldock and Chris Basham are also approaching the final six months of their present deals, although United are understood to have options in their favour to extend some of their stars' terms and conditions by a further season.

It is a far cry from the situation in Wilder's first tenure at Bramall Lane, when he worked hard to bring the power back to the club in terms of player contracts. United only really lost John Lundstram against their will, after he neglected to sign a new deal and left on a free after the Blades' relegation season and eventually signed for Rangers.

Foderingham confirmed recently that he would be open to staying at Bramall Lane but admitted he was unsure if the situation would be sorted or not. Speaking ahead of this weekend's trip to Chelsea, Wilder was asked if the number of players approaching the end of their deals at the same time was concerning. "Not a concern to me at all, no," he insisted.

"If I have to bring 15 players in, then that'll be the situation. If I have to do it, I have to do it. There's a reason they haven't signed the contracts. They might be offered something else, there might be a situation where I think these boys can't take us forward. They understand that as players, that's what happens.

