Chris Wilder held "a really positive meeting" with Sheffield United's hierarchy earlier this week about the immediate future of the football club, including plans for the January transfer window and contracts for the Blades' young starlets. Wilder spoke with members of the board on the back of positive displays in his first two games in charge, culminating in a morale-boosting victory over Brentford last Saturday.

In an interview with a national radio station over the weekend Wilder revealed he was planning to "ask the question" about the level of support available to him when the January window opens, in just over a fortnight's time. Having previously indicated that much will rest on the position United are in in the relegation scrap when the January sales begin, the four games they play between now and January 1 - including daunting trips to Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester City - have assumed even more significance.

Victory over Brentford wasn't enough to move United off the bottom of the table but generated extra belief on the terraces and hopefully more momentum on the field, ahead of Saturday's tough trip to Stamford Bridge to face a Chelsea side looking to get their season back on track. Asked about the midweek meeting ahead of that game, Wilder revealed: "We talked about my quick assessment of the squad, what we need to do in my opinion. Maybe some players might be surplus, maybe it'll be player specific what we might bring in.

"We talked about player's contracts in January, tying the young players down which is really key and important, that we don't get into a situation where players are walking out of the door. Sometimes it's impossible to deal with that, if the player is stubborn and doesn't want to sign for the football club. But the majority do want to. They've been here a long time.

"So it was about tying the young ones down and having a glimpse into what happens at the end of the season. It was a real positive meeting, on the back of two positive performances which gives everyone life and belief. I'm delighted that we've done that, to give me a little bit more of a stronger hand to push forward.

"If we don't come through these games with the points that we want, I understand we might have to keep our powder dry as well. But I'm sure if we're in touching distance and the people above are seeing the belief and the life that they've seen and the fight that's in the team, then I'm sure they'll do whatever they can do to back it."