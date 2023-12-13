Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wes Foderingham has admitted he has "really enjoyed his time" at Sheffield United despite uncertainty over whether his Bramall Lane career will continue beyond this season. The former Rangers goalkeeper is a free agent next summer and as The Star reported earlier this year United are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

Foderingham saw the one-year extension in his contract activated after promotion to the Premier League and if the agreement does not contain any other such options, then he would theoretically be free to agree a pre-contract move abroad as soon as January. The 32-year-old signed for United in the summer of 2020 and after biding his time for an opportunity, has established himself as United's No.1 despite the challenges of international goalkeepers including Robin Olsen and Adam Davies.

Foderingham has faced more shots in the Premier League than any other goalkeeper this season and apart from a couple of costly missteps, has been a solid presence between the sticks for both Paul Heckingbottom and Chris Wilder. Asked how much United feels like home, and if he would be open to staying, Foderingham said: "I've enjoyed it; thoroughly enjoyed it here.

"Ever since I've come into the side the fans and the staff have been brilliant with me and I've really enjoyed my time. I'm talking with the club; whether that gets sorted or not, we'll see. But I'd be open to staying here, for sure."