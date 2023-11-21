Another big summer is looming for Sheffield United as they look to keep control of their contract situation, with 18 senior members of Paul Heckingbottom's current squad set to leave Bramall Lane in less than six months as things stand. That number is swelled by United's loan players but also includes a number of key men who have been vital to their success in recent seasons.

United have attempted to redress the balance by opening negotiations with Oli McBurnie and Wes Foderingham over new deals, while the Blades are understood to have the option to extend some of their players' deals automatically in their favour. But they don't have that luxury in some cases, leaving the concern amongst supporters that some big names could walk away for nothing.

The list does not include any youngsters who may be out of contract this summer, with United facing a big six months or so both on and off the pitch in terms of the future of the football club. Here, we have a look at the 18 names and assess their contract situation going forward ... how many would you like to see remain at Bramall Lane?

1 . Adam Davies United’s back-up goalkeeper to Wes Foderingham since he moved from Stoke City, Davies has rarely let United down when the chance has come for him to step up. But how content is he with the role of No.2 goalkeeper, especially if the chance to move elsewhere and play regularly came up? Photo Sales

2 . George Baldock One of the most obvious no-brainers for United to sort out, Baldock is known to have admirers in Greece after making his international breakthrough with Gus Poyet’s side and is still one of United’s most influential players after years of service Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Max Lowe Currently sidelined with an ankle issue but making progress on his first-team return, wing-back is an area United are well-stocked in when everyone is fit – but all their options there are either out of contract in the summer or on loan Photo Sales