18 Sheffield United players set to leave Bramall Lane in summer as things stand, including star names: gallery

18 players, including loan players and out-of-contract stars, could leave Sheffield United in the summer as things stand

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 21st Nov 2023, 16:59 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 17:36 GMT

Another big summer is looming for Sheffield United as they look to keep control of their contract situation, with 18 senior members of Paul Heckingbottom's current squad set to leave Bramall Lane in less than six months as things stand. That number is swelled by United's loan players but also includes a number of key men who have been vital to their success in recent seasons.

United have attempted to redress the balance by opening negotiations with Oli McBurnie and Wes Foderingham over new deals, while the Blades are understood to have the option to extend some of their players' deals automatically in their favour. But they don't have that luxury in some cases, leaving the concern amongst supporters that some big names could walk away for nothing.

The list does not include any youngsters who may be out of contract this summer, with United facing a big six months or so both on and off the pitch in terms of the future of the football club. Here, we have a look at the 18 names and assess their contract situation going forward ... how many would you like to see remain at Bramall Lane?

United’s back-up goalkeeper to Wes Foderingham since he moved from Stoke City, Davies has rarely let United down when the chance has come for him to step up. But how content is he with the role of No.2 goalkeeper, especially if the chance to move elsewhere and play regularly came up?

One of the most obvious no-brainers for United to sort out, Baldock is known to have admirers in Greece after making his international breakthrough with Gus Poyet’s side and is still one of United’s most influential players after years of service Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Currently sidelined with an ankle issue but making progress on his first-team return, wing-back is an area United are well-stocked in when everyone is fit – but all their options there are either out of contract in the summer or on loan

Signed a one-year deal last summer after promotion and has been reduced to a bit-part role so far after another unfortunate injury. Will be 33 shortly after the start of next season

