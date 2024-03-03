Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United have reportedly added their name to a list of clubs considering a move for Manchester United youngster Will Fish.

The Red Devils youngster returned to a Scottish Premiership club Hibernian for a second loan spell last summer after he impressed at Easter Road last season. The 21-year-old has made 38 appearances for the Edinburgh club and featured in their short-lived Europa Conference League.

Speaking during Fish’s loan spell at Easter Road last season, former Hibs boss Lee Johnson spoke highly of the defender, saying: “If you wanted to build a centre-half, I’m telling you, Will Fish is what you’d build – he’s quick, he’s strong and he’s good on the ball. I felt he’d been a bit timid in his first couple of games and not played forward anywhere near enough.

“Aberdeen allowed him to have the ball and he made good forward-thinking decisions – there was no fear in his decisions. I thought he showed just really good pitch personality today, and for him and us that’s a really big step, and I’m looking forward to watching him play between now and the end of the season.”

His form North of the border has reportedly attracted attention from the likes of Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Hull City - and HITC have now reported Sheffield United are keen to make a move for the defender.

Former Gunner makes title claim over Bramall Lane clash

Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas believes his former club will be ‘too strong’ for Sheffield United as the two sides prepare to meet at Bramall Lane on Monday night.

Chris Wilder’s men are up against as they look to boost their hopes of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship when they host a Gunners side that are in stunning form as they push for the Premier League title. Despite suffering a late defeat in their Champions League tie at Porto in midweek, Mikel Arteta’s men are in confident mood as they look to secure a seventh consecutive Premier League win.

MODERN RIVALS: Sheffield United's English manager Chris Wilder (left) and Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta

Fabregas, who made over 300 appearances prior to leaving Arsenal for Barcelona during the summer of 2011, believes Arsenal will be able to prove their Premier League title credentials by claiming a win at Bramall Lane on Monday and fully expects the Gunners to collect all three points.

He told the Planet Premier League podcast: “It shouldn’t (affect the players) but unfortunately, mentally, it works this way. I see Arsenal at the moment as too strong. I see them confident. I know they lost against Porto, but I think in the Premier League nowadays they are two levels up and I believe that they know exactly what they’re doing.