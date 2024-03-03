Sheffield United relegation rivals evoke ‘us against them’ mentality on Premier League
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has insisted he doesn't care if anybody outside of Turf Moor believes they can stay up.
As it stands, the Clarets are 11 points adrift from safety despite being backed as potential surprise packages at the start of the season. Burnley stormed to the Championship title last season but have come up short against Premier League opposition.
Sheffield United are currently level with Kompany’s men as they, too, have struggled to make the transition to the top flight. The Blades are bottom on goal difference, with several heavy defeats both at home and on the road.
Chris Wilder has remained upbeat about United’s survival chances until the final ball is kicked - a sentiment echoed by Kompany. Ahead of Burnley’s crunch clash against Bournemouth, the Belgian - who competed at the upper echelons of the Premier League in his playing career - welcomed being written off by outsiders.
“Let everyone write us off,” Kompany told reporters. “To be fair, in my life, I’ve never needed too many people to believe in me or in the team. Just us believing is enough.
“Hopefully the fans have that and hopefully the fans show that, but in the end we’ve got to make it happen together. I can’t sugarcoat anything, we’re in a spot where the probabilities are against us, but I want to make a fight out of it.
“The biggest thing for me is to show it on the pitch. That’s the only thing that’s going to give us the answers that we want.”