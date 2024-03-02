Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Monday night's clash between Sheffield United and Arsenal will not only be a clash of style and culture, but one of belief and confidence as well. The two sides' respective fortunes could hardly be more different at present, with confidence coursing through the veins of Mikel Arteta's title-chasing side.

United, on the other hand, have endured an altogether more bruising campaign so far and by the time they walk out into the cold Sheffield air on Monday evening could be even further adrift of survival than their current 11 points. Each of their last three outings at Bramall Lane have seen them ship five goals. Arsenal's last three Premier League results have been 6-0, 5-0 and 4-1 wins.

But this is professional sport and the outcome of games is determined by what happens in the arena, not what came before. And rather than be something to fear, boss Chris Wilder agrees that occasions such as this are ones to be relished. "There are a couple of the boys, the McAtees and Cameron Archers of this world that have had their Man City and Villa days, but the majority of the others have had to work their way up and had to do a lot of things right to get here.

"If they didn't want to play in the Premier League they could have turned it in with five games to go last year and they'd be in the Championship. But they didn't, and the club deservedly earned the right to play in the Premier League. We are all frustrated and disappointed, pre-me and now, in terms of the league position and the points total we've got.

"We're trying to focus on the next game but this is where you want to be and pit yourselves against the likes of the players of Arsenal. So it's a fantastic experience to go up against those players and the whole occasion. For all the hard work that everyone puts in, on and off the pitch, to be a fixture in the Premier League against Arsenal ... these are the things I've talked about before in the past we want to be a regular occasion.