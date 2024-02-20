Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Heckingbottom, the former Sheffield United chief, is reportedly in the running to return to management at one of his former clubs after they parted company with their boss earlier this week. Heckingbottom has been out of work since early December, when he was sacked following a disastrous 5-0 defeat to United's relegation rivals Burnley.

But the former Leeds and Barnsley chief earned rave reviews for leading United to promotion from the Championship last season, amongst a backdrop of boardroom uncertainty and financial trouble, and it's understood that United's troubles this season have not blotted his copybook too severely. He was amongst the bookies' favourites to take over Huddersfield Town recently after Darren Moore was sacked, before Town appointed German coach André Breitenreiter.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Heckingbottom is reportedly in the frame at Sunderland following the departure of Michael Beale earlier this week, with former Nottingham Forest chief Steve Cooper also understood to have admirers at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats look to recover from the ill-fated appointment of the former Rangers man Beale.

Heckingbottom has enjoyed a break from the game since leaving Bramall Lane and has visited a number of clubs across Europe to expand his knowledge in preparation for the next challenge. The 46-year-old was recently banned from driving for six months and argued in court that being disqualified would "outright stop be getting a [manager's] job."

Heckingbottom told Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 30 that he was "preparing for a new role in football" and when asked where that role might be, replied: "Anywhere across the UK realistically. Any league, English or Scottish. Between now and the next five months is when football manager jobs become available. You can gain or lose a job at the drop of a hat. It can be a phone call. You never know when an opportunity will arise."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking earlier this year to Sky Sports, Heckingbottom said on his future plans: "I think 'ready now' would be if something was presented to me. Right now, as we speak, I'm considering the things that we've spoken about. A couple of visits across Europe to get better, studying a couple of teams and things for myself to help me improve and spend that valuable time with the family. Which, once you step back in, is something that you have to sacrifice.