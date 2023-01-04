Huddersfield Town have confirmed former Sheffield United defender Matt Lowton as their first signing of the January transfer window.

The 33-year-old will spend the rest of the season in West Yorkshire, with fellow ex-United defender Leigh Bromby – now Town’s head of football operations and a player at Bramall Lane while Lowton was coming through the ranks – playing a key part in the deal.

“We’re really pleased to have Matt join us, and it’s an important signing for us to have completed early in the window,” Bromby said.

“To bring in that level of experience gives our group a real boost both on and off the field, giving us depth with Ollie Turton currently sidelined.

“To have played at the top level for the majority of your career says so much about not only your ability but your approach to training and being a professional, and those are all qualities we’re hoping to benefit from until the end of the season.”

Town boss Mark Fotheringham added: “Matt is an excellent addition to the group, and I’m really looking forward to working with him. He has an incredible amount of experience at the highest level of the game in this country, so he brings a real depth and reliability to what remains a relatively young group.

Kallum Higginbotham of Huddersfield Town battles with Matt Lowton of Sheffield United during the npower League One play-off final in 2012 (Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

“He has already shown his professionalism and ability in the short time he’s been training with us, and I know he’s going to fit in perfectly with our existing group.”

