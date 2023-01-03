As one of a number of Sheffield United players with valuable promotion experience from the Championship, John Egan knows what it takes to get out of this division and taste the riches of the Premier League.

So when the Republic of Ireland international predicted his side’s draw at QPR will be a good point come the end of the season, it’s worth paying attention. There were shades of Fleetwood away in the promotion season as Egan pounced in the 96th minute to make amends for his earlier error and send Unitedites behind that goal at Loftus Road wild. Good teams, promotion-winning ones, just have that knack of finding a way.

“I needed it,” Egan admitted afterwards when invited to speak about his equaliser, after his loose pass allowed Ilias Chair to put the home side ahead via a deflection off the defender’s back.

“As a footballer you're going to make mistakes but you've got to get them out of your system straightaway and forget about them. I've been around the game long enough now to know you're going to make mistakes.

“Listen, the goal's unfortunate but I had to concentrate for the rest of the game and I think I did that. I'm happy to score at the end.

“It's a big point away from home. At 1-0 down after 90 minutes you'd take a point, we came here with the intention to win the game but if you can't win on the road then don't lose it. It'll be a good point at the end of the day.”

