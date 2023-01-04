A Premier League striker linked with a move to Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s title rivals Ipswich Town, amongst others, looks set to stay with his parent club for the remainder of the season after scoring his second goal in as many top-flight games last night.

Teenager Evan Ferguson was linked with the Blades and Town, as well as Middlesbrough, Millwall and Preston North End, in a national newspaper report before the January transfer window opened, and made his debut for the senior Ireland side earlier this season.

The speculation intensified after an interview with the Irish Independent in which the 18-year-old admitted he was open to a loan deal if it furthered his footballing education.

But Ferguson looks set to stay at Brighton and Hove Albion for the remainder of the season, if his manager Roberto De Zerbi’s comments after last night’s 4-1 hammering of Everton at Goodison Park are anything to go by.

Ferguson was on the scoresheet at Goodison Park, days after finding the net at home to league leaders Arsenal, and De Zerbi said: “I’m happy for Evan, he played a fantastic game. He has big potential and I think he can help us in the second part of the season.

“With Danny Welbeck, he can be very important as our striker. Evan could become a great striker because he has all the qualities, both physical and technical. It was a mature performance by Evan.”

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion shoots during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion at The Hawthorns (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

United had not planned to make any signings this month but the situation changed with Reda Khadra’s future uncertain. He will be allowed to return to Brighton if the promotion-chasing Blades can sign a replacement.