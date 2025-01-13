Sheffield United can't afford to squander opportunity in front of them amid Ben Brereton Diaz transfer stall
Sheffield United hope that Ben Brereton Diaz’s definitive stance on his immediate Southampton future will smooth his path to Bramall Lane in this transfer window. The forward is United’s top January target amid his struggles on the south coast, but a deal has not progressed as they would have liked.
The Star has been told that Southampton are hoping to create an auction situation for the Chilean international in this window, with Sunderland and his former club Blackburn Rovers amongst Brereton Diaz’s Championship suitors. That would not play to United’s advantage, with boss Chris Wilder still keen to recruit sensibly in the transfer market despite the pre-Christmas takeover by COH Sports.
But Brereton Diaz has informed Southampton that United are the only destination he will consider moving to this month, otherwise he is content to stay at St Mary's and fight for his place. There is little evidence that he is in the plans of Ivan Jurić, having been left out of the matchday squad for their FA Cup win over Swansea having made a rare appearance in the matchday 20 for the 5-0 defeat to Brentford last time out in the Premier League.
And privately, United officials hope that Brereton Diaz’s definitive stance helps start the ball rolling again. For his part Brereton Diaz knows the city, United’s staff and some of their players after his loan spell at Bramall Lane last season while his record at this level makes him an attractive target as Wilder looks to recruit a forward capable of playing off the left and up top.
Recent reports have suggested that Southampton are looking to insert a buy obligation clause into the deal if a club loaning Brereton Diaz is promoted to the Premier League this season, which we understand the Blades are open to doing. United are still to make their first signing of the window and, as things stand, their starting XI this weekend against Norwich City will be similar to the depleted one that faced Watford last time out in the Championship.
Some players, including Femi Seriki, Tyrese Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, are approaching a return but won’t be fit to start for some time, leaving the very real possibility that United’s exceptional early-season work could go to waste in the promotion race if they aren’t able to bring in the three or four new faces identified to give their squad a much-needed boost. A deal for Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City is understood to be more straightforward while Wilder is also looking to shore up his defensive options after the blow of losing Harry Souttar to a season-ending Achilles injury.
