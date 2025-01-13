Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will Osula catches Sheffield United fans' attention with goal and celebration in Newcastle United cup win

For any Sheffield United fan watching Newcastle United’s weekend FA Cup tie against League Two side Bromley, it’s difficult to imagine what would have been more surprising - Will Osula’s stunning finish for his first Magpies goal, or the celebration that followed it. The 21-year-old kissed the Newcastle badge on his shirt, five months after arriving from the Blades.

It’s hard to begrudge the young man what will have been a magic moment, in front of a 52,000 crowd at St. James’ Park, on a weekend which also saw former Blades youth prospect Daniel Jebbison find the net for Bournemouth after also leaving United in the summer.

It’s fair to see that Unitedites didn’t see too many examples of such clinical finishing from Osula in the United first team but there won’t be many that won’t wish him well, especially considering his initial £10m transfer fee avoided the enforced sales of key first-team players before the new season begun and the fact that the Blades have retained a financial interest in his development by way of a sell-on clause.

The Bromley clash was only Osula’s 10th appearance for the Magpies, despite Callum Wilson’s injury issues leaving them light up front behind first-choice Alexander Isak, but boss Eddie Howe said: “It was a big moment for Will. Any striker wants to score when they go to a new club, just to settle them down. He’s been waiting and waiting, and needing that goal really. It was a spectacular one when it came – what a strike from him. I’m delighted for him personally ... he needed that.”

Cameron Congreve’s early strike had given the League Two side a shock lead in the north east before goals from Lewis Miley and Anthony Gordon, from the penalty spot, edged the Magpies ahead. Then came Osula’s magic moment latching onto Bruno Guimaraes’ pass before cutting inside defender Callum Reynolds and smashing a left-foot effort past visiting goalkeeper Grant Smith.

Osula’s enthusiastic celebrations had to be cut short for the game to restart and Howe said: “His best asset, as you saw from the goal, is his pace and he can score. We have seen that regularly in training. He can score. He’s a good finisher.

“His goal today, I thought, was right out of the highest level, a brilliant finish from him. Today was a big test for him. There was a bit of pressure on him, he wanted to score, he felt he needed to score, so I’m delighted he’s got that out of the way.”