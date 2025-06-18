Sheffield United release statement confirming Chris Wilder exit amid clarity on staff futures, message from owners

Sheffield United have officially confirmed the exit of manager Chris Wilder this evening, with a club statement insisting that the legendary boss departs “with the best wishes and gratitude of everyone” connected with the Blades. Wilder’s future had been up in the air of late following a review of United’s season, which ended in play-off heartbreak at Wembley last month.

The Blades chief had begun preparing for the new season, identifying transfer targets and planning where his side could go one better next time around after losing to Sunderland under the arch. But he will not be given that opportunity, after the decision was taken by owners COH Sports to change direction.

United’s No.2 Alan Knill and coach Matt Prestridge will also leave alongside Wilder, with no confirmation on the future of United’s other staff - including coaches Jack Lester, Micky Collins and Matt Duke.

Spaniard Ruben Selles is set to be announced as Wilder’s successor, with the new campaign less than two months away. A Blades statement this evening confirmed: “Sheffield United can confirm a mutually agreed decision has been reached for manager Chris Wilder to leave the football club.

“Chris will leave alongside coaches Alan Knill and Matt Prestridge, and in doing so depart with the best wishes and gratitude of everyone connected with Sheffield United. A Blade through and through, the legacy Chris and his staff have created here will never be forgotten, going right back to 2016 when he initially took the job with the club rooted in League One.

“Between 2016 and 2021, he guided the club to two promotions and a ninth-place finish in the Premier League, creating an era which will go down as one of the most fondly remembered in the club’s history.

“After returning to the club during a difficult period in 2023, he has provided stability and created a new team which earned a Steel City derby double amongst other notable highlights last season.

“Showing his calibre as a manager, he guided the club to third place finish, collecting 92 points, before a heartbreaking conclusion in the play-off final. Our owners, COH Sports, would wish to place on record our thanks to Chris and his staff for their efforts whilst at the helm and will be extending their own appreciation in due course.”