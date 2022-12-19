Sheffield United had reservations about how the second-leg of last season’s play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest was being organised before the incidents which saw an opposition supporter jailed for headbutting their captain Billy Sharp and fellow striker Oli McBurnie later being found not guilty of assaulting another.

The Star understands that some members of the United delegation, which visited the City Ground for the fixture in May, became concerned after learning about the seating arrangements made for friends and family granted complimentary tickets. Others expressed surprise at the fact more action was not taken when it became apparent the abuse being aimed at Paul Heckingbottom’s substitutes and non-playing members of his squad was beginning to cross a line.

Events after the match, which Forest won on penalties, were brought back into focus last week when McBurnie was cleared by a judge of attacking a pitch invader following the final whistle. United described themselves as being “pleased” by the verdict while the English Football League also issued a statement expressing their surprise that the Scotland international had been charged in the first place.

“It is a criminal offence for fans to enter the field of play,” a spokesperson for the organisation said. “Therefore Oli should never have been put in this position. It is imperative that all players must feel safe in their place of work and there must be no doubt that the pitch is for participants and the stands for spectators.”

“Given the circumstances,” they continued, “We were surprised that charges were brought against Oli and would ask that a review is undertaken as a priority by the police.”

McBurnie, who has scored nine goals for United so far this term, is expected to feature in Heckinbottom’s plans for tonight’s game against Wigan Athletic which could see them move five points clear of third place in the Championship table. Despite maintaining he is focused on ensuring United gain promotion from the second tier, something Forest went on to achieve after beating Huddersfield Town at Wembley, the 45-year-old has continued to campaign for footballers to be afforded greater protection during matches following the ugly scenes which followed their meeting with Steve Cooper’s side.

United make the journey to Greater Manchester searching for their sixth win in seven outings, following last weekend’s victory over Town. The match was settled when Sharp opened his account for the campaign early in the first-half, with Heckingbottom admitting he wants to see an improvement in United’s performance against Kolo Toure’s team.

Oliver McBurnie is expected to feature in the Sheffield United squad which travels to Wigan Athletic: George Wood/Getty Images

“I thought, to begin with, we were excellent,” he said. “But then, in the second (half) we weren’t as good, particularly off the ball. We defended well but we want to keep on getting better and we’ll have to do that to get to where we want to be. That’s the aim and that’s what we are strivig to do.”

Former Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Celtic defender Kolo Toure is the Wigan Athletic manager: Andrew Redington/Getty Images