After describing themselves as “pleased” with the decision to find Oli McBurnie not guilty of assault by beating following a two day trial, Sheffield United will now begin the process of ensuring the centre-forward is fit to once again spearhead their push for promotion from the Championship.

Officials at Bramall Lane issued a 129 word long statement when a district judge cleared McBurnie of the charge, expressing their displeasure that the player had been forced to stand charge having been accused of attacking Nottingham Forest supporter George Brinkley during the pitch invasion which followed the second leg of last season’s play-off semi-final between the two clubs at the City Ground.

United manager Paul Heckingbottom remained implaccable when a message, relaying the news from Nottingham Magistrates Court, was passed to him during a pre-match media conference called to preview next week’s visit to Wigan Athletic. But the 44-year-old is known to have actively petitioned the game’s governing bodies to ensure players are better protected at what he recently called “their place of work.” Privately, United are also thought to have serious grievances about some of the safety measures put in place ahead of the fixture, which Forest won following a penalty shoot out, although these have not been voiced publicly.

McBurnie, who underwent hernia surgery and treatment for an ankle injury during the World Cup break, has scored nine goals for United so far this term but has not trained since appearing as a substitute during Saturday’s win over Huddersfield Town.

“Oli isn’t where we want him to be fitness wise,” said Heckingbottom. “I’ve told him ‘We want and need to get you back 100 percent fit, not just putting himself forward to give us cameo roles.’ His week has been affected badly by circumstances outside of our control.”

Heckingbottom’s insistence that McBurnie must prove he is over his latest medical issues is driven by a belief that the Scotland international’s troubles on the pitch, before recapturing his best form, stemmed from the player’s readiness to volunteer for selection despite carrying knocks. United’s first team squad are scheduled to be granted a day off before reporting back for duty at the Randox Health Academy over the weekend. But given his importance to the cause, and fact Heckingbottom’s side has prepared for the trip to Greater Manchester ranked second in the table, McBurnie is expected to resume his rehabilitation programme immediately.

Another Forest fan, Robert Biggs, was jailed earlier this year after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm having been captured on camera headbutting United’s captain Billy Sharp during the melee which followed their appearance in Nottinghamshire seven months ago.

“Sheffield United is pleased to note today's verdict at Nottingham Magistrates' Court with regards to Oliver McBurnie,” the statement, delivered to journalists, read. “Oliver, his legal representatives and officials at the club are disappointed that he was forced to stand trial after the traumatic scenes at Nottingham Forest's City Ground on Tuesday 17th May 2022, when Oliver's team-mate, Billy Sharp, was violently assaulted.”

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie is free to resume his footballing career: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom has spoke openly about the dangers of supporters invading the pitch with the fixture at Nottingham just one of a number of similar high-profile incidents,” it continued.

Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with the verdict at Nottingham Magistrates Court: Andrew Yates / Sportimage