Although manager Paul Heckingbottom has previously warned about becoming too dependent upon temporary transfers, arguing it could damage attempts to bring some continuity to his squad, a compromise appears to have been reached which will see United attempt to cherry pick players who would otherwise be beyond their financial reach from the country’s leading clubs.

Speaking as Heckingbottom looks to begin the process of bolstering the options at his disposal ahead of the summer window, chief executive Steve Bettis said: “We will definitely utilise the loan market again. I think we've used it well historically and I think we'll be looking again at Premier League clubs. I think our reputation with a lot of Premier League clubs is that we take their players, look after them, give them opportunities and they're happy here.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants to reshape his squad this summer: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

The relationships

United are known to have developed relationships with teams such as Chelsea and Manchester United during Chris Wilder’s reign, with his successor Slavisa Jokanovic also boasting strong links inside some of the top-flight’s most well-appointed boardrooms.

Heckingbottom, United’s former under-23’s coach, is well positioned to nurture these links after leading them from 16th to fifth in the table after taking charge in November; enhancing his reputation not only as someone who can develop young talent but also integrate them into an effective senior side.

Sheffield Unietd owner H.R.H Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud listens and chief executive Stephen Bettis: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Henderson, who later won his first England cap, helped United reach the PL and then finish ninth under Wilder before eventually returning to Old Trafford. Gibbs-White, acquired on a season long basis from Wolverhampton Wanderers, scored 13 times in 40 appearances for United last term.

"Morgan Gibbs-White last season was a prime example, and (Dean) Henderson was another where we utilised the market and it worked really well for us as a club and for the parent club in terms of bringing the player on and enhancing their value to them,” Bettis continued, providing an insight into the pitch United will make to prospective loanees and their employers. "We'll definitely look at the loan market again because that's where we feel you can get real quality players who can make a big impact on your team.

"Morgan made a big impact for us and was a big player for us so if we can emulate that next season with another player or two players, that will be great for us.”

The pitch

Morgan Gibbs-White was a huge hit at Bramall Lane: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Given the demands which come with representing United, Heckingbottom and his recruitment experts appear well positioned to acquire some of the most promising youngsters in the English game. However, rivals such as Huddersfield Town are also becoming increasingly active in this particular field with Stamford Bridge one of Carlos Corberan’s preferred ports of call. Intriguingly, Chelsea appear more willing to be persuaded by the development strategies second tier outfits devise for their youngsters than their ability to subsidise wages - something United will again try and use to their advantage.

However, this approach does not come without risk as many PL clubs are unwilling to do business until the closing stages of the transfer window - when their own playing staffs have been reshaped.

Speaking earlier this month, before United were beaten on penalties by Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off semi-finals, Heckingbottom stressed he wanted the majority of his business to be completed before the forthcoming campaign begins on the weekend of July 30. The 44-year-old accepts this could prove challenging in the current climate, and so will initially focus his own attention on speaking to targets being lined up for permanent moves. While that is happening, scouts and members of United’s administrative department will seek out potential leads in the loan market.

“Ideally, we want most (people) here to be our people,” Heckingbottom told reporters as United prepared for their meeting with Forest. “But of course there are exceptions to that, there always will be. It’s about striking that balance, which everyone will tell you. It always is. Some, as we’ve seen relatively recently, are worth waiting for. And you can’t always do those deals as quickly as you might like because managers elsewhere will only, and this is understandable, let some of their players go out when they know what their own squads look like or are going to look like. They don’t want to leave themselves open, as we wouldn’t here either.”

The timeframe

Having already decided their pre-season programme, which is set to include both a warm-weather training camp abroad and series of friendlies against domestic opposition, Heckingbottom continued: “In a perfect world, we want people here as soon as we can. The sooner they come in, the more time we have to work with them and get them integrated into the group and our way of doing things. So there’s an obvious benefit to that. But, as I said, that’s not always possible and there’s always some that you are ready to wait for because you are certain it will be worthwhile doing that.”

Although Heckingbottom’s budget won’t be the biggest in the division, senior figures behind the scenes insist that money will be placed at his disposal in order to improve United’s playing staff.

They also stress that Heckingbottom and his coaching staff will not be placed under pressure to cull some of his highest earners, including Norway midfielder Sander Berge.