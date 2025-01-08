"Progression..." - Sheffield United close in on Anis Slimane windfall as Norwich City transfer 'fee' disclosed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sheffield United are closing in on an unexpected transfer windfall after forgotten man Anis Slimane edged closer to a permanent Bramall Lane exit this month. The Tunisian signed for the Blades after promotion to the Premier League but only played a bit part role and was allowed to join Norwich City this summer after effectively going on strike in South Yorkshire.
He has enjoyed his time in Norfolk under his former youth coach Johannes Hoff Thorup, with City having the option in their favour to make Slimane’s deal a permanent one in the summer. But such is his impact at Carrow Road that City have now begun the process of activating that early, meaning Slimane could have technically faced the Blades later this month as a full-time Norwich player.
That won’t happen anyway, with the midfielder ruled out for four to six weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage in their New Year’s Day winn over Luton Town. But his injury frustration will be tempered by impending confirmation of a permanent deal for him to stay in Norfolk and officially bring his underwhelming time at Bramall Lane to a close.
For the latest Blades news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield United newsletter
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield United WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
“Yeah, I think there is progression on that,” said boss Chris Wilder on Slimane’s move to Norwich. “Both clubs are working on a permanent deal with Anis. The boy sees his future at a very good football club, so I’ve got no issue with that.”
Reports in Denmark have suggested that United could bank £1.2m for Slimane, who is said to have agreed a contract until 2028 at Norwich. That will see United make a slight profit on their investment in the 23-year-old and potentially top up Wilder’s transfer budget in a crucial transfer window, amid interest in Ben Brereton Diaz, the Southampton striker, and Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.