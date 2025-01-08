Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United progressing in transfer market as Chris Wilder discusses Blades medicals situation

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are making “good progress” in the transfer market, boss Chris Wilder has admitted, with confidence that reinforcements will be in place ahead of the Blades’ next Championship clash against Norwich City next weekend. Wilder is desperate to bolster his depleted squad ahead of a crucial last 20 games of the season.

Ben Brereton Diaz remains a top target while, as we revealed earlier this month, Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury has been identified as a player of interest in midfield. The deals are not quite at the medical stage just yet but talks remain ongoing with targets ahead of tomorrow night’s FA Cup third round clash at Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's been good progress. We're not a million miles off,” Wilder said. “We'd like to think we will have bodies in for the Norwich game - and before because it's not turn up at 10 for an 11 o'clock kick-off and sign the forms! There might be a medical involved and hopefully some preparation for that game for the boys coming in.

"Of course we want them as early as possible, ideally for the week leading up to the Norwich game. There's a lot of things have to happen in terms of getting these boys over the line.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if any of the prospective deals had made the medical stage, Wilder admitted: “Not really but ongoing talks and progression is key. All the players we've identified want to come here, which is great, and we're their preferred choice. We have got lists if we don't succeed in getting them over the line.

"We've made contact with those players, then the tough part is the negotiations from club to club and agents being involved as well."Let's hope our hard work will be rewarded in terms of the week leading up to the Norwich game and certainly when the teamsheets get announced.”

Brereton Diaz and Choudhury are the most high-profile names linked with the Blades this summer but Wilder admitted there were “loads of other players” on his radar this summer. “Ben was an obvious one, not playing in the [Southampton] team and he was here last season,” Wilder added. “I have a connection with Hamza from Watford and other players as well. Position specific is what we're going on. A replacement for Harry Souttar, someone on the top line and maybe some physicality and legs in the middle of the park.”